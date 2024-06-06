Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Boston Rolls With What’s Working

The Red Sox will look to continue building on recent momentum Thursday, kickstarting a four-game set with the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Boston is making sure not to mess with what’s working.

The Red Sox put nine runs on the board in a blowout victory against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, so Alex Cora is rolling out essentially the same lineup to open things up on the Southside of Chicago. Connor Wong will replace Reese McGuire behind the dish, marking the only name change in a lineup that will see David Hamilton and Ceddanne Rafaela each slide down a spot to round out the order.

Tanner Houck will do the pitching, bringing his Cy Young case to the mound for another round of Houckamania.

The Sox’ are scheduled to take the field at Guaranteed Rate Field at 8:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (31-31)

Jarren Duran LF

Enmanuel Valdez 2B

Rob Refsnyder RF

Rafael Devers 3B

Tyler O’Neill DH

Dominic Smith 1B

Connor Wong C

David Hamilton SS

Ceddanne Rafaela CF

Tanner Houck, RHP (5-5, 1.85 ERA)

CHICAGO WHITE SOX (15-47)

Zach DeLoach LF

Nicky Lopez 2B

Luis Robert Jr. DH

Gavin Sheets RF

Andrew Vaughn 1B

Paul DeJong SS

Korey Lee C

Lenyn Sosa 3B

Duke Ellis CF

Jake Woodford, RHP (0-1, 6.23 ERA)