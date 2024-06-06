Red Sox Vs. White Sox Lineups: Boston Rolls With What’s Working

The Red Sox will look to continue building on recent momentum Thursday, kickstarting a four-game set with the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Boston is making sure not to mess with what’s working.
The Red Sox put nine runs on the board in a blowout victory against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, so Alex Cora is rolling out essentially the same lineup to open things up on the Southside of Chicago. Connor Wong will replace Reese McGuire behind the dish, marking the only name change in a lineup that will see David Hamilton and Ceddanne Rafaela each slide down a spot to round out the order.
Tanner Houck will do the pitching, bringing his Cy Young case to the mound for another round of Houckamania.
The Sox’ are scheduled to take the field at Guaranteed Rate Field at 8:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.
BOSTON RED SOX (31-31)
Jarren Duran LF
Enmanuel Valdez 2B
Rob Refsnyder RF
Rafael Devers 3B
Tyler O’Neill DH
Dominic Smith 1B
Connor Wong C
David Hamilton SS
Ceddanne Rafaela CF
Tanner Houck, RHP (5-5, 1.85 ERA)
CHICAGO WHITE SOX (15-47)
Zach DeLoach LF
Nicky Lopez 2B
Luis Robert Jr. DH
Gavin Sheets RF
Andrew Vaughn 1B
Paul DeJong SS
Korey Lee C
Lenyn Sosa 3B
Duke Ellis CF
Jake Woodford, RHP (0-1, 6.23 ERA)
