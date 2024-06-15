Red Sox Wrap: Alex Verdugo Powers Yankees Past Boston

BOSTON — The Red Sox opened a three-game set with the New York Yankees with an 8-1 loss at Fenway Park on Friday night.

With the loss, the Red Sox fell to 35-35, while the Yankees improved to 50-22.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Alex Verdugo made his return to Fenway Park after being traded to the Yankees in the offseason by the Red Sox.

He swung at the first pitch Brayan Bello offered him and launched his ninth home run of the season 406 feet to center field to give New York the early 2-0 lead in the top of the first.

Verdugo wasn’t done. The Yankees outfielder hit a double off the Green Monster scoring Anthony Volpe for his third RBI of the game.

Bello pitched 4 2/3 innings giving up five runs (four earned) on six hits and striking out five. He threw 60.8% of his pitches for strikes (56-of-92 pitches) and walked five batters. Bello retired the side in order in the second and third innings.

The Red Sox offense couldn’t overcome the Yankees’ pitching. Boston stranded 11 base runners and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Verdugo went 3-for-5 from the plate for the Yankees with four RBIs. Verdugo tied his career-high for RBIs in a game for the third time this season.

— Enmanuel Valdez crushed an RBI double to center in the fourth inning. Valdez is hitting .333 in 13 games since being recalled from Triple-A Worcester on May 29.

— Anthony Rizzo had two hits and one RBI for the Yankees.

UP NEXT ON NESN

The Red Sox continue their three-game series with the Yankees on Saturday. First pitch from Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox. The Red Sox return to NESN on Monday night when they travel north of the border to face the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.