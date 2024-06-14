BOSTON — The Red Sox rounded out their three-games series with the Philadelphia Phillies with a 9-3 win Thursday night at Fenway Park.

With the victory, Boston improved to 35-34 while Philadelphia fell to 46-22.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Boston and Philadelphia were supposed to end their series with all the attention on two standouts starters in Tanner Houck and Aaron Nola.

Story continues below advertisement

The bats had other ideas.

The Red Sox posted two separate four-run innings over the first four frames. Boston slugged five doubles — two off the bat of Jarren Duran — off of Nola before the second inning concluded, posting four runs in the second inning.

Familiar face Kyle Schwarber brought the Phillies within a run in the fourth innings with a bases-clearing double off the wall in center field. That’s when the Red Sox wasted no time with an immediate response in the bottom of the frame.

Boston replicated the production against Nola again, this time powered by a long three-run home run from Tyler O’Neill to drive the Red Sox to a sustainable lead.

Story continues below advertisement

The teams scored in just four combined half innings on Thursday, but Boston made them count to win the series.

STARS OF THE GAME

— O’Neill homered for the first time since May 19.

108.4 mph, 430 feet.



Monster blast from Tyler O'Neill. pic.twitter.com/vcEjvNzoMU — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2024

— Duran added a pair of doubles in his latest impact performance.

Story continues below advertisement

— Enmanuel Valdez tallied a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored another.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox play their first series against their rivals in the New York Yankees. First pitch on Friday night is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus 90 minutes of pregame coverage, on NESN.