BOSTON — The Red Sox have been hampered with injuries this season, but will soon welcome back one of their premier bullpen arms.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora revealed the plan for right-hander Chris Martin, who was placed on the 15-day injured list June 5 with anxiety issues. Martin, 38, was initially questionable in terms of a timetable after steeping away from action for what became a brief stint.

“He’ll join us in Toronto (on Tuesday),” Cora shared before Sunday’s series finale with the Yankees at Fenway Park.

Martin had a rehab assignment hours before the Red Sox and Yankees squared off in Boston. He threw an inning of scoreless relief in Triple-A Worcester, and sat down three of four batters faced in Worcester’s 12-6 victory.

Cora doesn’t envision there will be much work left before Martin can re-take the mound with the big league club.

“He’s in a good spot. Hopefully, this helped him, too, to reset his body and we (can) get the best version of him — the strike-throwing machine with quality strikes. I think we’re probably going to get that guy.”

Martin was the backbone of Boston’s bullpen last season. During his first 20 appearances in 2024, Martin recorded a 3.10 ERA and held opposing hitters to a .236 batting average. However, after allowing three runs off four base hits, including two home runs, against the Tigers on May 30, Martin’s ERA jumped to 4.22.

In terms of discipline on the mound, Martin’s been first-class for Boston, allowing just 10 walks in 73 2/3 innings over the past two seasons.

The Red Sox, winners in six of their last 10 games, will open up the three-game series against the Blue Jays on Monday night.