Red Sox’s Dominic Smith Addresses Costly Errors Against Braves

Dominic Smith usually is pretty sure-handed with his glove, but the Red Sox first baseman had an uncharacteristically poor night on the diamond Tuesday.

Smith made a pair of errors in the second inning of the Boston-Atlanta series opener at Fenway Park. Matt Olson reached first to kick off the frame when a grounder bounced past Smith, who put his team in a tough spot again two batters later when he dropped a throw from Jamie Westbrook. The second miscue helped ignite the Braves offense, which put up eight runs in a five-run win over the Red Sox.

After the game, Smith spoke about his rough night in the field.

“You’re playing a good team over there,” Smith told reporters, per The Boston Globe. “I won’t say you got to play perfect baseball but pretty much perfect. We weren’t able to do that and a lot of it was because of the two errors, and (it’s something I) take a lot of pride in and it’s very frustrating when stuff like that happens.”

Tuesday’s game wasn’t a total wash for Smith, though. The first-year Red Sox put his team on the board in the third inning when he lifted a solo home run the opposite way.

Smith will try to put together a more well-rounded performance Wednesday afternoon when Boston and Atlanta wrap up their two-game set. NESN’s coverage of the finale begins at 12:30 p.m. ET.