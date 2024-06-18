When a Canadian takes a trip back to Canada after living in America, it’s only right to go to Tim Hortons.

The Red Sox headed to Toronto on Monday and Tyler O’Neill did exactly that.

O’Neill is from Burnaby, British Columbia which is nowhere near Toronto, but he got to take advantage of the amenities of home with a trip to Tim Hortons.

On the same day, the 28-year-old launched two home runs with a solo home run in the first inning and another in the third inning. The round-trippers marked his first big hit in front of his home crowd.

“I want to show up in front of the home crowd, I guess you could say,” O’Neill told MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “Lot of Maple Leaf (flags) around, walking around today. I made sure to get my Tim Hortons this morning. Seriously. It was good.”

The Red Sox arrived in Toronto at 3 a.m. ET on Monday and O’Neill made the stop at Tim Hortons with his wife Stephanie that same morning. The slugger and his wife got a box of four donuts and a 10-pack of Timbits to shut down any craving for the Canadian chain.

O’Neill had some sour cream glaze and chocolate glaze donuts, his favorite order from Tim Hortons.

The two home runs propelled the Red Sox to a 7-3 win over the Blue Jays, which lifted Boston’s record to 38-35. Rafael Devers and Ceddanne Rafaela also launched home runs in the victory.

The Red Sox will continue their series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:07 p.m. ET.