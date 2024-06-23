David Bell made Reds history Sunday afternoon, but not the kind he will want to celebrate.

Bell was ejected from Cincinnati’s matchup with Boston in the top of the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park. The manager was upset about some calls home plate umpire Todd Tichenor made on starter Nick Lodolo, who walked Dominic Smith after allowing a two-run home run to Connor Wong and a double to Romy González.

Cincinnati’s skipper already was ejected from the contest before he emerged from the dugout, but he still gave Tichenor an earful after he was tossed. The ejection was Bell’s 30th with the Reds, which matched the franchise record previously set by Sparky Anderson.

After a few close pitches by Nick Lodolo were called balls, David Bell was ejected for the 30th time in his career.



He is now tied with Sparky Anderson for the most ejections by a manager in Reds history. pic.twitter.com/X9hFkNXaJ9 — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) June 23, 2024

Unfortunately for Cincinnati, there was more frustration in the frame after Bell hit the showers. A Jonathan India throwing error allowed the Red Sox to take a 3-0 lead and Jarren Duran boosted Boston’s advantage to 4-0 with an RBI double before Lodolo finally ended the inning.

Story continues below advertisement

Perhaps Bell and company still were dealing with some pent-up anger that lingered from Saturday. The Reds owned a 3-0 lead in the middle contest but allowed the Red Sox to storm all the way back and claim a 4-3 win.