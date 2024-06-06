The Boston Celtics will have quite the list of celebrity attendees at TD Garden for Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals.

Tacko Fall’s going to be there!

Taylor Snow, senior writer for the team, revealed a list of celebrities who are expected to be in attendance Thursday. It’s a solid mix of Boston icons, athletes, friends of the teams and… a ton of Philadelphia Eagles.

Fall, Pep Guardiola, Mark Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg, Jenny McCarthy, the family of Bill Walton, Jeaninne Russell, Zdeno Chara, Dana White, Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins, nine members of the Eagles and four members of the New England Patriots.

If they’re interested, those in attendance can rock some “You Got Boston” t-shirts that will be draped across seats in the lower bowl.

The Patriots have had a heavy presence at TD Garden in recent years, but it’s unknown which players exactly will be in attendance. Drake Maye made it to an Eastern Conference finals game, while Ja’Whaun Bentley can always be counted on to show up and root on the Celtics.

The Celtics will look to take a 1-0 series lead when things tip off against the Dallas Mavericks around 8:37 p.m. ET.