BOSTON — Alex Cora stands out around baseball as a player’s manager, keeping people at the center of his efforts during his managerial tenure with the Boston Red Sox.

That’s created some significant relationships such as the one he holds with former Red Sox shortstop and current San Diego Padres infielder Xander Bogaerts.

Cora and Bogaerts formed quite a bond during four seasons together. Cora took time to reflect on their connection before Bogaerts returned to town with the San Diego Padres.

“We text, and we talk a lot,” Cora told reporters at Fenway Park. “Just to have him here and talk about how things are going, how things are going here and talk about family is always good.”

Bogaerts already had a World Series ring from 2013 when Cora took over before the 2018 season. From there, the Red Sox manager saw Bogaerts mature into a star and an example in the clubhouse.

“He’s a special kid,” Cora said. “The way he handles himself. The way he goes about his business is up there with the best of them. I know he cares about the Red Sox. He cares about the organization. He cares about me, which is very important for me.”

As for Bogaerts’ return, it won’t totally be the same, given the four-time All-Star is currently sidelined with a fractured shoulder. Cora hoped to see a proper ovation from Bogaerts, and the Fenway Park crowd did just that following a video tribute after the first inning of Friday night’s game between the Padres and the Red Sox.

“I’m happy that he’s here,” Cora shared. “Hopefully, today, people acknowledge that and give him a big standing ovation because of what he did here since 2013 all the way to ’22. It says a lot, not only on the field but off the field.”