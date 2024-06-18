Tom Brady might be done bringing championships to New England, but the former Patriots quarterback can’t help but still bask in Boston’s success.

The Celtics secured their 18th championship Monday night, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden. Brady, who was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame last week, took to social media after Boston’s win to enjoy a victory lap.

“Another one in Boston,” Brady posted to X, along with a shamrock emoji.

Another one in Boston ☘️ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 18, 2024

Brady, of course, is no stranger to championship glory, winning seven Super Bowl titles, including six with the Patriots.

Boston’s four major professional sports teams — the Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox and Bruins — now have combined for 13 titles since 2001, a run of excellence that began with Brady’s first Super Bowl triumph.

The Celtics’ 2024 championship marks their first title since 2008. They’re well-positioned to contend again next season, though, so perhaps it won’t be long before Boston locks down another banner.