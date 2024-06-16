Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is not interested in talking about hypotheticals or individual accomplishments.

The stone-faced Mazzulla has made that clear throughout the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks and cemented it ahead of Game 5 at TD Garden. When asked how much it would mean to join the list of legendary Celtics head coaches to win a championship, Mazzulla responded in true-to-form fashion.

more nba

What Joe Mazzulla Learned From Celtics’ Ugly Loss To Mavericks

by Adam London 2 Min Read

Skip Bayless Makes Wild Claims Before Celtics-Mavericks Game 5

by Adam London 2 Min Read

Jason Kidd Calls Out Celtics After Mavericks’ Game 4 Blowout Win

by Adam London 1 Min Read

“That’ll never happen if you don’t run back on defense, rebound, execute, and get to your spacing,” Mazzulla told reporters after practice Sunday, per WEEI’s Justin Turpin. “That’s the most important thing.”

Fortunately for Mazzulla, he might not have to deal with hypotheticals for much longer. The Celtics, who hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, can claim Banner 18 with a victory at TD Garden on Monday night.

Story continues below advertisement

More NBA:

Jayson Tatum Makes Funny Admission About Legendary Celtic

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images