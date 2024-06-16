Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla is not interested in talking about hypotheticals or individual accomplishments.

The stone-faced Mazzulla has made that clear throughout the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks and cemented it ahead of Game 5 at TD Garden. When asked how much it would mean to join the list of legendary Celtics head coaches to win a championship, Mazzulla responded in true-to-form fashion.

“That’ll never happen if you don’t run back on defense, rebound, execute, and get to your spacing,” Mazzulla told reporters after practice Sunday, per WEEI’s Justin Turpin. “That’s the most important thing.”

Fortunately for Mazzulla, he might not have to deal with hypotheticals for much longer. The Celtics, who hold a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, can claim Banner 18 with a victory at TD Garden on Monday night.