The Boston Red Sox are playing with plenty of energy in June and entered Tuesday’s contest against the Toronto Blue Jays as winners of 11 of their last 14 games.

Jared Carrabis and Red Sox Hall of Famer Jonathan Papelbon hoped to see that energy on the field while hosting the first installment of NESN’s new alternative broadcast “Unobstructed Views.”

In the second inning, Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill skied a shallow fly ball into right field. Toronto first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. backpedaled onto the grass and had the ball deflect off the heel of his glove. O’Neill never stopped running and wound up on third base on the error.

"THAT'S HOW YOU PLAY HUSTLE BALL, BABY!"



“That’s how you play hustle ball, baby!” Papelbon exclaimed on the broadcast. “That’s how you play to win.”

O’Neill later tallied a two-run home run in the sixth inning for his 16th long ball for the Red Sox this season.

