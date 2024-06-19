VA Hero Of The Week: Jaylen Brown Leads Celtics To NBA Finals Win

It took 16 long years but the Boston Celtics have finally won banner 18, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in five games and on home-court. The Celtics capped off a dominant regular season with an even more dominant post season.

Jaylen Brown first won the Larry Bird Eastern Conference MVP and proceeded to dominate the Mavs winning the Bill Russell Finals MVP after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and five assists per game while shooting an effective 44 percent from the field.

With Boston winning the NBA Finals, they will enjoy the win now but entering next season the Celtics will have a target on their back all season.