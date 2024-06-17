Perhaps the Boston Celtics clinching the organization’s long-awaited Banner 18 on Monday has been written in the stars for longer than just a few days.

The Celtics, who dropped Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, return to TD Garden with another chance at a title-clinching victory. And if you believe in fate, well, the Larry O’Brien Trophy reveal will take place on the parquet.

Sean Grande, the play-by-play voice of the Celtics for 98.5 The Sports Hub, highlighted a series of interesting coincidences after Boston’s Game 4 loss to the Mavs at American Airlines Center.

The first of which is the date of Game 5: June 17. Grande pointed out how it represents the same date the Celtics won their last championship as Boston beat the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 on June 17, 2008.

Grande also pointed out three Celtics legends who died since that title: Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Sam Jones. Green Teamers surely will recall Russell wore No. 6, Havlicek wore No. 17 and Jones wore No. 24 — an eerie connection to 6/17/24.

For those who want to take it a step further, Bill Walton wore No. 5 for the Celtics. Boston is set to host the Mavericks in Game 5.

Should the Celtics claim Banner 18 at TD Garden on Monday, there’s no doubt the numbers will have added up.