The Celtics made a statement in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Mavericks, but they know how dangerous it can be to rest on your laurels.

Boston dominated Dallas in its 107-89 win at TD Garden on Thursday night. Kristaps Porzingis was the man of the night, but it was a total team effort with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum contributing on both ends of the floor.

It’s easy for fans to think Game 1 will be how the series will play out, but Brown made sure that wasn’t the takeaway in the locker room.

“Don’t get cute, fellas. Come on,” Brown told the Celtics in a video posted by the team. “It’s just one game.”

Brown’s message was received, and it could be Boston learning from its past mistakes. The C’s handled the Warriors in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals, earning a dominant win in the first game in Boston. But Golden State showed its championship poise and won the last three games of the series to win the title.

The Celtics will need to show similar resolve to ensure history doesn’t repeat itself, and that seemed to show up immediately after Game 1.