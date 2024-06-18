A large part of the population couldn’t help but melt when Jayson Tatum was joined on the court by his son, Deuce, immediately after the Boston Celtics claimed the Larry O’Brien Trophy with their Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The on-court conversation Deuce and his NBA superstar father shared at TD Garden likely will hit many in the feels, as well.

“He told me I was the best in the world,” Tatum told reporters after Boston’s 106-88 victory, per ASAP Sports. “I said, ‘You’re damn right I am.'”

Tatum and Deuce celebrating an NBA championship ❤️ #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/79ce8iufhi — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2024

Tatum certainly looked like one of the best in the world Monday night. He put together a championship-caliber performance with 31 points and 11 assists in 45 minutes before he was pulled to a standing ovation in the final minutes.

Green Teamers surely are well aware of the relationship the elder Tatum shares with his son. While celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, Tatum told reporters: “There’s nothing better than being a dad.”