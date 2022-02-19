Jayson Tatum Opens Up About Son Deuce: ‘We’re Growing Up Together’

NESN Logo Sign In

Jayson Tatum is a star in his own right, but he has quite a budding celebrity on his tails in his four-year-old son, Deuce.

Deuce has become a fan favorite for those who closely follow the Boston Celtics. He frequently pops up on Tatum’s social media, with his Snapchat stories often offering a glimpse into their father-son relationship. When the pair were separated due to the NBA bubble amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a clip of them reading the same book over FaceTime quickly went viral.

Now that Deuce is older, he often is found courtside at Celtics games and lately has been accompanying his father onto the court for the national anthem.

Tatum, speaking to reporters at the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities, said he initially was surprised at Deuce’s seemingly celebrity status.

“I definitely did not expect it,” Tatum said, as seen in a clip posted by The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn. “It’s cool and he enjoys it. Every time he comes to a home game, people cheer when they see him. They scream his name, when he comes to games on the road, here at All-Star. He has his own personality.”

Tatum, who celebrates his 24th birthday on March 3, explained how having a child at a young age actually brought a positive side to their relationship.

“The plus of having a kid at 19, we’re growing up together,” he said. “I think it’s cool that he’s gonna be able to see me as my career goes. As he’s getting older now, remember certain things and interact and things like that. It’s definitely a plus.”