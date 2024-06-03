What Kristaps Porzingis Stressed To Celtics Stars Before Season

When Kristaps Porzingis was traded to the Celtics, he was placed into a situation he previously hadn’t experienced in the NBA.

In both New York and Washington D.C., Porzingis was asked to play a leading role on teams trying to regain relevancy. And in Dallas, the uniquely talented big man was positioned to be the running mate for one of the league’s best players.

But in Boston, Porzingis simply was tasked to fit in. The Celtics already were an NBA Finals favorite before the 28-year-old’s arrival, but he was sought after by Brad Stevens to give the Celtics that much better of a chance to raise the 18th championship banner in franchise history. And within his first encounters with cornerstones Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, Porzingis stressed his desire to help with winning more than anything else.

“I told them from Day 1, I’m coming in here to help you guys win,” Porzingis told The Athletic’s Jared Weiss. “That’s all I’m here for and whatever it takes. If it takes me sitting on the bench or coming off the bench or whatever, then I’m here for it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Porzingis proved to be a perfect fit in Boston, where he helped Tatum, Brown and company grab the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed and the league’s best regular-season record. A calf injury prevented Porzingis from making an impact in the conference playoffs, but he’s expected to be available in the Finals against one of his former teams.

And if Porzingis picks up where he left off on basketball’s biggest stage, he will serve as a major helping hand and give the Celtics a great chance to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy.