The Celtics chose guard Baylor Scheierman out of Creighton with the 30th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and expert Jay Bilas believes Boston made the right choice.

The 23-year-old Scheierman was among the older players in the draft after opting to take a fifth year in college. Bilas, however, thinks that Scheierman’s age makes him a perfect fit for the Celtics.

“Having an older guy that knows how to play I think fits very well for Boston,” Bilas said during ESPN’s live coverage of the first round.

Celtics President Brad Stevens told reporters on Tuesday that their new prospect would have to fight to crack the roster when they have a fully healthy team.

Bilas had high praise for the 6-foot-6, 205-pounder, detailing what makes him a great player through the stats Scheierman posted throughout his two-year run at Creighton.

Boston’s newest draft prospect is a left-handed outside shooting specialist, who finished shooting 38.1% from 3-point range through 35 starts this past season with the Bluejays. But that’s not all Scheierman brings to the table.

“An outstanding rebounder,” Silas said. “Averaged (18.5) points a game, nine rebounds per game and just about four assists per game. When he grabs the rebound, he can take it and run and an excellent passer. Shoots 48% unguarded from the 3-point line and a career 39% 3-point shooter. His defensive rebounding, he just knows how to play.”

Boston will now shift its focus to the second round in the draft Thursday with the No. 54 selection.