Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum seems to have it all with what he has accomplished in the NBA. Tatum, though, is missing just one thing in his trophy case: the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Celtics last made an NBA Finals appearance in 2022 where the outcome did not go their way. Despite taking the first game of the series and holding a 2-1 series lead, the Celtics ultimately fell to the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 at TD Garden.

After Game 6, Tatum was visibly upset, falling to the floor after coming just short of a banner season. Going into the offseason, the Celtics star was tough on himself.

With knowing the feeling of losing in the Finals, Tatum never wants to feel that way again.

“Because I’ve been here before, and I know what it felt like to lose (in the Finals) and that was the worst feeling ever,” Tatum said to Bleacher Report. “That was the worst summer I ever had. I made the All-Star team five times. I’m All-NBA First Team year after year. The only thing they said I haven’t done is win.”

Tatum is just one win away from winning it all after the Celtics won Game 3 on Wednesday, bringing them to a 3-0 lead in the series. The 26-year-old led the way to a 106-99 win with a team-high 31 points. He also added six rebounds and five assists.

“I just vowed to myself that if I ever got back to the Finals, then I would literally do whatever I needed to do to ensure that we have a different outcome,” Tatum said.

Tatum and the Celtics will look to bring a banner back to Boston on Friday. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas.