The Boston Celtics are in a great position for the coming years, even putting aside their 3-1 lead over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals.

However, will it be enough to birth a dynasty?

Boston’s front office delivered last offseason by supplementing Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Derrick White with Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla earned the trust of the locker room, establishing an open-minded culture that normalizes the uncomfortable. Plus, contract extensions, so far, given to Brown, Porzingis and Holiday signal the organization’s intentions to keep the core intact for years to come — all ideal ingredients of a dynasty, right?

Well… it’s not that simple according to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, who addressed whether or not Boston could be a dynasty.

“I don’t think so,” Embiid explained during ESPN’s “NBA Countdown” before Friday night’s Celtics-Mavericks Game 4. “Not with the new (Collective Bargaining Agreement) and then you also gotta understand the whole East was kind of hurt this year, myself included.”

Embidd added: “I just gotta get a little bit of luck, stay healthy, and I know everything else is going to take off.”

There’s no question that the Celtics benefitted from the health-related misfortunes of Eastern Conference foes. In the first round of the postseason, Boston didn’t go face-to-face against Jimmy Butler. In the conference semifinals, Jarrett Allen of the Cleveland Cavaliers was out, as was Donovan Mitchell for Games 4 and 5. And then in the conference finals, Tyrese Haliburton was sidelined in Games 3 and 4.

The Western Conference proved to be the powerhouse bunch throughout the regular season, nevertheless, with a league-best 64 wins entering the postseason, the Celtics validated themselves plenty.

“I can’t stand them,” Embiid continued. “I can’t stand them. I hate Boston. You know, great city, great fans. Obviously, they got some great players but it hurts me a lot so hopefully, this offseason (the Sixers) find a way to get better and add some pieces.”

Watching Boston cruise to a second Finals appearance in four years might’ve been enough of an eyesore for Embiid, who suffered a serious knee injury this season. But watching the Celtics hoist a Larry O’Brien Trophy in Game 5 on Monday night in Boston could really add salt to the wound.