Jimmy Butler Sends Petty Shot At Celtics After Round 1 Series Vs. Heat

Jimmy Butler’s MCL injury held the 35-year-old back from partaking in the Heat-Celtics first-round playoff battle, which ended in five games after Boston blew Miami out on three consecutive occasions.

But Butler, who trolled the Celtics on social media after Game 2, isn’t being a good sport while handling Miami’s elimination. Instead of wishing the Celtics luck, congratulating Boston, or taking back his premature jab at Jaylen Brown, Butler doubled down and fired yet another shot.

“If I was playing, Boston would be at home, New York would damn sure be at home,” Butler said in a viral social media clip.

Can't wait to see what Jimmy posts from Cancun 🏝️📸 pic.twitter.com/LLPFZXvTPE — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 2, 2024

Last season, Butler led a No. 8 seed Miami team to an improbable run to the NBA Finals, which included a run-in with the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals. Butler averaged 24.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 6.1 assists, scoring 28 in Mami’s Game 7 victory to humble Boston and end its season.

It’s fair to assume the series would’ve unfolded differently had Butler been healthy. He’s been the No. 1 scoring option in Miami and since joining the Heat in 2019, the six-time All-Star has built a reputation as “Playoff Jimmy,” turning dud seasons into Cinderella runs.

Since the Heat were sent to get started on their offseason plans, Butler has plenty of time to live in the alternate reality where Miami is still contending.

Meanwhile, the Celtics are set to face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the playoffs, starting Tuesday night at TD Garden.