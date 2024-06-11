Will Middlebrooks Reveals Nickname For Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran

Sox Talk with Will Middlebrooks is a recurring content series on NESN.com. Middlebrooks, a former Red Sox player and current NESN analyst, gives his insight and opinion on pertinent Red Sox storylines throughout the season. You can read the latest stories from the series here.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran can change the complexion of a game in an instant. And he does so with his legs.

Duran’s elite speed would make Flash an appropriate nickname for the 27-year-old.

But given the strain Duran puts on opposing defenses, Will Middlebrooks came up with something else after seeing the speedster cause havoc in a game against the Seattle Mariners.

Story continues below advertisement

“I call him Captain Chaos,” Middlebrooks told NESN.com. “I didn’t even think of it. I wasn’t planning it. A play happened where he was on first base or hit a nubber or something and there was a bad throw and gets to second, causes another bad throw, gets to third. He’s just flying around the basepaths because he makes people panic with his speed.”

A similar scenario Middlebrooks described played out this past Friday in the series against the Chicago White Sox. Duran, who also had an unconventional steal of home in the game, hit what should have been a harmless chopper back to lefty pitcher Garrett Crochet. But Crochet rushed the throw to first and it ended up down the right-field line, allowing a run to score and Duran to scamper to third.

Was it technically a triple? No. Is Jarren Duran somehow still on third base? Yes. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/2gUEooWHmF — NESN (@NESN) June 8, 2024

Middlebrooks can see how Duran caused the errant throw. Middlebrooks, who played third base in the majors for six seasons, understands the type of pressure infielders, and pitchers, are under once Duran steps into the batter’s box and puts the ball in play.

Story continues below advertisement

Duran used to catch the opposition by surprise, especially last season when he routinely turned singles into double with his all-out hustle. And even with MLB aware of Duran’s speed, it hasn’t stopped him for leading the league with 10 triples this season and recording a team-high 15 stolen bases.

“Now people know about it,” Middlebrooks said, “and you’ll watch infielders as soon as they have a ball hit their way, not panic, but rush because they know this guy is getting down the line, he plays like his hair is on fire and that’s just the special type of player that he is.”