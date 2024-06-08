Red Sox Notes: Boston, White Sox Engage In Puzzling Scoring Play

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Chicago White Sox in a 7-2 loss on Friday night.

The night ended with Chicago hitting three home runs and taking advantage against Boston starter Cooper Criswell. Prior to that, the Red Sox got the benefit of a strange play inflicted by Jarren Duran’s dynamic speed.

In the third inning, Duran tapped a swinging bunt out towards the mound. White Sox starter Garrett Crochet fielded the ball, turned and whipped an errant throw down the right field line. Bobby Dalbec came around to score as Duran advanced all the way to third base. That play tied the game up for the Red Sox.

Was it technically a triple? No. Is Jarren Duran somehow still on third base? Yes. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/2gUEooWHmF — NESN (@NESN) June 8, 2024

There was just one problem: Duran missed first base.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, the White Sox attempted to appeal at first base. Duran broke for home when Crochet stepped on the mound before he eventually ripped another wild throw to first that got away. Duran came home to score for the Red Sox on what went down as a steal of home.

Jarren Duran out here doing home-stealing Lizard King stuff. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/fIXvFQdFmv — NESN (@NESN) June 8, 2024

“We were telling him that as soon as he engages, go,” Alex Cora shared, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “If he steps off and tries to make a play on him, hopefully he’s safe at the plate and we can steal a run. We did steal a run in that situation. It was more about the mechanism of the appeal.”

Story continues below advertisement

That style of play can be challenged with video replay, though the White Sox ran out of time to submit a challenge. That set up the conventional appeal, allowing the Red Sox to take advantage.

“Instead of the appeal, we move to the next play,” Cora added. “The next play was him trying to steal home plate. We really thought that he missed the bag.”

“Just trying to cause havoc on the bases, man,” Duran said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “I’m blessed with the legs. Just trying to use them as much as I possibly can.”

more red sox Red Sox Wrap: White Sox Snap Historic Losing Streak, Beat Boston

Here are more notes from Friday’s Red Sox-White Sox game:

Story continues below advertisement

— The White Sox snapped a franchise-record 14-game losing streak, earning a victory for the first time since May 21.

— Just two days after being reinstated from the injured list, Tyler O’Neill exited Friday’s game with more right knee discomfort.

Cora shared postgame that the Red Sox need to be “careful” while also pushing players to be on the field. O’Neill hopes to avoid the injured list.

“Just tweaked it out in the outfield there, didn’t feel too good,” O’Neill shared, per NESN’s postgame coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

— Jarren Duran scored a run in at least three games for the third time this season.

— The Red Sox fall to 5-6 at Guaranteed Rate Field since the start of the 2022 season.

— Boston falls to 9-22 when the opposing team scores first in 2024.

— The Red Sox and White Sox continue their series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.