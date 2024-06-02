Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter caught the attention of many basketball fans Saturday after her controversial hip-check foul on Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

But Carter, who was whistled for a foul during the WNBA regular-season matchup, didn’t want to provide any detail on the incident after Clark’s Fever pulled out a 71-70 victory.

“I ain’t answering no Caitlin Clark questions,” Carter told reporters after the loss, per Fever beat reporter Matthew Byrne.

Carter added: “I don’t know what she said. … I didn’t say anything.”

Story continues below advertisement

Byrne’s video had more than 14 million views Sunday afternoon.

Carter’s arguably dirty play on Clark, which occurred when the former was waiting for the ball to be inbounded, was a hot topic in Indiana. The WNBA on Sunday upgraded the foul on Carter to a flagrant-1 violation.

Fever general manager Lin Dunn and head coach Christie Sides both expressed their frustration over the treatment Clark has been receiving since her rookie season started, perhaps best depicted by Carter’s foul Saturday.