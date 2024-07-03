Bruins’ Charlie McAvoy Sends Special Message To His ‘Best Friends’

After Jake DeBrusk and Matt Grzelyck moved on from the Boston Bruins and signed contracts with new teams on Monday, longtime teammate Charlie McAvoy posted a heartfelt message to the duo on his Instagram.

“My day one’s right here. From 2017 to now, I can’t believe how fast time flies. Never took for granted getting the chance to play with two of my best friends,” the post read. “This game brings so many people into your life and although that may not last forever, the friendships always do. Grateful for all the memories that will last a lifetime. I know you both with do incredible things in this next chapter! Two incredible bruins 💔 #Bino #GeorgeThanos @matt.grzelcyk @jdebrusk“

The trio played seven seasons together in Boston, including a Stanley Cup run in 2019. However, McAvoy and Grzelyck’s friendship began long before that, when they played together at Boston University in the 2015-16 Hockey East season.

Grzelyck inked a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins. DeBrusk signed a seven-year, $5.5 million deal with the Vancouver Canucks.

Black and Gold fans can welcome DeBrusk and Grzelyck back to Boston when Vancouver and Pittsburgh are in town during Thanksgiving week. The Bruins host the Canucks on Nov. 26 and the Penguins on Nov. 29.