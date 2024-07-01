After talks with the Boston Bruins stalled, Jake DeBrusk tested the free agency market on Monday and landed a deal out West.

DeBrusk reportedly signed a seven-year, $5.5 million contract with the Vancouver Canucks on the first day of NHL free agency.

In 465 games with the Bruins, the 27-year-old forward tallied 138 goals and 128 assists. After a slow start to the 2023-24 season, DeBrusk finished the campaign with 40 points (19 goals, 21 assists) before having arguably the best postseason of his career, amassing 11 points in 13 games.

It’s unclear if it was the length of the contract or the dollar amount that kept the Bruins from retaining DeBrusk. Still, Boston made a big splash on Monday by reportedly signing center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov within moments of the free agency opening.

DeBrusk will bring a little bit of Boston with him to Vancouver. The Canucks have also reportedly agreed to terms with Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort.

When the NHL releases the 2024-25 regular season schedule, Bruins fans will certainly circle the dates for the Boston-Vancouver matchups.