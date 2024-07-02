The schedule release video craze has hit the NHL, and the Bruins are all in ahead of the 2024-25 campaign — or at least they’re doing their very best.

The NHL released its master schedule Tuesday afternoon, and the Bruins decided to have some fun with the reveal. They called on longtime Patriots center David Andrews for a cameo “alongside” Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman.

Hey @patriots, the boys took acting classes at Foxboro High. pic.twitter.com/C7P9gdAscX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 2, 2024

The full release came a day after the league unveiled Opening Night and season-opening assignments. So we already knew the Black and Gold would open the season Oct. 8 in Florida for the Panthers’ banner-raising ceremony, and we also knew Boston’s home opener would come two nights later against the rival Montreal Canadiens.

Story continues below advertisement

One game fans will want to circle on the calendar is another Habs trip to the Hub. The B’s will host the Canadiens again Dec. 1 for the organization’s “Centennial Game,” the culmination of the celebration of 100 years of Bruins hockey. That puck drop will come on the 100th anniversary of the first game in Bruins history.

Other games of note include Nov. 9 when Linus Ullmark makes his return to Boston with the Ottawa Senators, as well as Nov. 26 when the Vancouver Canucks invade TD Garden with Jake DeBrusk, Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort. Bruins fans will also get their first look at the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 21

At last, Bruins fans can start planning their fall, winter and spring schedules around B’s hockey, especially with a new-look roster set to hit the ice in October.