Bruins Prospect Brett Harrison Taking Strides In All Areas Of His Game

Boston Bruins forward Brett Harrison came out of his first season with the AHL Providence Bruins and believed he took large steps in his development.

When Harrison was not in Providence’s lineup, he focused on becoming bigger. The 21-year-old came into the AHL not physically prepared for the demanding season.

At 6-foot-2, 189 pounds, Harrison wants to continue to gain muscle as he heads into his second year with the Bruins.

“(Harrison has gotten) a lot stronger; he’s going to continue getting stronger,” Bruins player development coordinator Adam McQuaid told reporters. “He’s been working on his skating, that’s coming (along). So, we’re happy with where he’s at; he’s getting really dialed in this year on the areas that he needs to improve on.”

Story continues below advertisement

After beginning his professional hockey career as a 20-year-old, Harrison had room to grow with his play along the boards. Now, the forward thinks his compete has gotten better.

Harrison played 47 games with Providence last season and tallied 14 points on five goals and nine assists after coming off a strong season in the Ontario Hockey League. Harrison had 69 points (34 goals, 35 assists) in 57 games with the Windsor Spitfires and Oshawa Generals.

From seeing how Harrison performed in the OHL, there is no question about what he can do offensively.

“He’s in a good place,” McQuaid said. “I think he’s probably looking to be more involved offensively this season in Providence.”

Story continues below advertisement

Harrison will start his season in the AHL, but he has the chance to be an entertaining player to watch in the future for the Bruins.