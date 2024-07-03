Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Shares Awesome Update On Lost Ring

Jaylen Brown promised a “big reward” to whoever found the ring he lost at the Celtics’ NBA championship parade.

“Big” proved to be an understatement.

Brown on Tuesday reunited with the ring, a diamond-drenched piece that features his “7uice” brand across the face. The fans who found the ring met up with an undercover Brown outside of TD Garden, where the Finals MVP showcased his appreciation with an impressive gift bundle.

The pair of Green Teamers received a signed basketball and jersey from Brown, but the big draw was two courtside tickets for Boston’s 2024-25 season opener in which the Celtics will raise the 18th championship banner to the TD Garden rafters.

Brown also is set to add to his jewelry collection that evening. The 2024 NBA champions will receive their championship rings before tip-off, and if recent trends tell us anything, those commemorative bands will be beyond lavish.