Fast-Rising Red Sox Prospect Joins Top 100 In Baseball America Update

The Boston Red Sox have built quite the collection of talent in their farm system, with fans becoming very familiar with the names Marcelo Mayer, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel.

Kristian Campbell could soon be added that list.

The Red Sox were once again well-represented as Baseball America released its updated 2024 Top 100 Prospects list.

Mayer (No. 10), Anthony (No. 17) and Teel (No. 27) all stayed relatively steady from the previous update, but Campbell came out of nowhere to join them (No. 89) on the list.

Story continues below advertisement

Luis Perales, who previously slotted in at No. 57, dropped off following news of his Tommy John surgery.

Campbell doesn’t really waste much time, needing less than one calendar year to reach Double-A Portland after the Red Sox selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. He’s been tremendous since being promoted in early June, posting a .400 batting average with a 1.130 OPS and four home runs in his first 23 games.

It’s unlikely the second baseman/center fielder gets promoted anytime soon, but the impending promotion of Mayer could open up a new spot in “The Big Three” alongside Teel and Anthony.