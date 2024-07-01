When the Boston Bruins travel to Sunrise, Fla., for the NHL season opener against the Panthers, they will meet a former teammate in the opposing locker room.

Former Bruins forward Tomas Nosek is reportedly joining the Panthers, per TSN’s Darren Dreger, on a one-year, $775,000 contract after spending last season with the New Jersey Devils.

Nosek spent two seasons in Boston, where he amassed 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 141 games before signing with New Jersey as a free agent following the Bruins’ historic 2022-23 season.

The 31-year-old Czechia native appeared in 36 contests for the Devils last season. He scored two goals and added four assists in those games.

