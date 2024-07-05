Is Celtics Legend Larry Bird Greatest New England Athletes From 1980s?

New England has seen some great athletes don the jerseys of the Boston Bruins, Celtics, Red Sox and New England Patriots.

Travis Thomas and George Balekji shared their picks for the top three in the 1980s on the latest episode of NESN’s “Boston Has Entered The Chat.”

While the duo didn’t agree on all their picks, Thomas and Balekji both picked Celtics legend Larry Bird as the top athlete in New England.

“Every list starts with this man and no one else — Larry Bird,” Balekji said. “Three straight MVPs. Three titles won in the 80s. Was first-team All-NBA every year in the 80s. I don’t think he finished outside of the top three in MVP voting and he’s a top seven player all time. His peak of his powers was in the 80s. Larry Bird, automatic bucket.”

To see who else Balekji and Thomas included on their lists and the four athletes on their Mount Rushmore, you can watch the clip above and tune into the full episode on YouTube and Spotify.

Which athletes would you put on your list? Sound off in the comments below.

