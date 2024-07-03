After nearly a decade in the Bruins organization, Jake DeBrusk is set to embark on a new chapter in his NHL career.

DeBrusk, a 2015 first-round pick by Boston who played with the club for seven seasons, left the Black and Gold on the first day of free agency Monday. The 27-year-old is headed to Vancouver, where he joined the Canucks on a seven-year, $38.5 million contract.

Shortly after DeBrusk took his talents north of the border, the Bruins used their official social media channels to issue a heartfelt goodbye to the talented wing. The Edmonton native returned serve via Instagram on Tuesday night.

“Thank you, Thank you, Thank you!” DeBrusk captioned the post. “Thank you to all of the people that I got to meet and had the pleasure of getting to know throughout my last seven years in the Black and Gold. There will always be a place in my heart for Boston and that’s because of my teammates that I went to battle with and the fans who were with me from the start! In saying all that I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career and to be in Vancouver and to put on that Canucks jersey!”

DeBrusk won’t make the transition from the Bruins to the Canucks alone. Fellow wing Danton Heinen and defenseman Derek Forbot also signed with Vancouver on the day the NHL market opened.

Those ex-Bruins will return to TD Garden on Nov. 26 when Boston hosts its 2011 Stanley Cup Final opponent.