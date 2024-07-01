LeBron James reportedly is looking to team up with a future Basketball Hall of Famer in Los Angeles.

The Lakers, unlike the Philadelphia 76ers, did not make a splash right out of the gate in NBA free agency, but a big move could be on the horizon. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, James personally reached out to Klay Thompson as soon as the league’s market officially opened Sunday evening.

Thompson very well could be on the verge of leaving Golden State after 11 seasons with the Warriors. The Lakers presumably would be of interest to the four-time NBA champion, who was born and raised in LA after his father, Mychal, won back-to-back titles with the Purple and Gold in the late 1980s.

At the time of Wojnarowski’s James-Thompson report, the NBA insider revealed the Dallas Mavericks, 76ers and Clippers also were eyeing the five-time All-Star. It’s unclear if Philadelphia and Tyronn Lue’s side remain in the mix after reportedly making significant financial commitments to Paul George and James Harden, respectively.

Thompson is coming off a season in which he logged his lowest points-per-game total (17.9) since his sophomore campaign in 2012-13. The Warriors qualified for the play-in tournament but fell to the Kings in Sacramento.