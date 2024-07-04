Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: David Hamilton Returns After Layoff

The Red Sox are looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with a series sweep against the Miami Marlins, needing just one more win at loanDepot Park to finish the job.
David Hamilton will aid in that effort.
Hamilton returns to the starting lineup after a three-day layoff, his longest since the beginning of May. Red sox manager Alex Cora will have him bat second, with Wilyer Abreu and Reese McGuire also returning to replace Connor Wong, Rob Refsnyder and Romy Gonzalez.
Jarren Duran, Tyler O’Neill and Rafael Devers will hold their spots in the order surrounding Hamilton, while Dominic Smith and Ceddanne Rafaela round things out. Masataka Yoshida is the only returning starter to move, sliding up one spot to the six hole.
The Marlins made just one change, as Ali Sánchez is set to do the catching for Kyle Tyler.
Red Sox-Marlins
The Red Sox and Marlins are scheduled to take the field at loanDepot Park at 1:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.
BOSTON RED SOX (46-39)
Jarren Duran CF
David Hamilton 2B
Tyler O’Neill LF
Rafael Devers 3B
Wilyer Abreu RF
Masataka Yoshida DH
Reese McGuire C
Dominic Smith 1B
Ceddanne Rafaela SS
Nick Pivetta, RHP (4-5, 4.52 ERA)
MIAMI MARLINS (30-56)
Jazz Chisholm Jr. CF
Bryan De La Cruz LF
Josh Bell 1B
Jesús Sánchez RF
Jake Burger DH
Xavier Edwards SS
Vidal Bruján 2B
Emmanuel Rivera 3B
Ali Sánchez C
Kyle Tyler, RHP (0-1, 3.38 ERA)
Featured image via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images