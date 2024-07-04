Red Sox Vs. Marlins Lineups: David Hamilton Returns After Layoff

The Red Sox are looking to celebrate the Fourth of July with a series sweep against the Miami Marlins, needing just one more win at loanDepot Park to finish the job.

David Hamilton will aid in that effort.

Hamilton returns to the starting lineup after a three-day layoff, his longest since the beginning of May. Red sox manager Alex Cora will have him bat second, with Wilyer Abreu and Reese McGuire also returning to replace Connor Wong, Rob Refsnyder and Romy Gonzalez.

Jarren Duran, Tyler O’Neill and Rafael Devers will hold their spots in the order surrounding Hamilton, while Dominic Smith and Ceddanne Rafaela round things out. Masataka Yoshida is the only returning starter to move, sliding up one spot to the six hole.

The Marlins made just one change, as Ali Sánchez is set to do the catching for Kyle Tyler.

The Red Sox and Marlins are scheduled to take the field at loanDepot Park at 1:10 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lineups here.

BOSTON RED SOX (46-39)

Jarren Duran CF

David Hamilton 2B

Tyler O’Neill LF

Rafael Devers 3B

Wilyer Abreu RF

Masataka Yoshida DH

Reese McGuire C

Dominic Smith 1B

Ceddanne Rafaela SS

Nick Pivetta, RHP (4-5, 4.52 ERA)

MIAMI MARLINS (30-56)

Jazz Chisholm Jr. CF

Bryan De La Cruz LF

Josh Bell 1B

Jesús Sánchez RF

Jake Burger DH

Xavier Edwards SS

Vidal Bruján 2B

Emmanuel Rivera 3B

Ali Sánchez C

Kyle Tyler, RHP (0-1, 3.38 ERA)