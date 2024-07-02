What Celtics Owner Reportedly Told Employees After Huge Announcement

The Celtics dominated basketball headlines on the first day of NBA free agency.

Boston on Monday reportedly agreed to extensions with Derrick White and Jayson Tatum, the latter of whom is set to receive the richest contract in league history. But arguably bigger news was an announcement that came from the very top of the organization.

The Celtics’ majority ownership group, headlined by Wyc Grousbeck, announced its intention to sell all of its shares in the storied franchise. According to The Athletic, Grousbeck got in touch with all team employees after the announcement was made.

“In an all-hands call Monday, Grousbeck told Celtics employees there are no plans to change anything on the business or basketball sides at this time, according to one person on the call,” The Atheltic staff wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

As such, Green Teamers can expect business as usual from the reigning NBA champions next season. And it could be a very memorable campaign in Boston, where Tatum and company have a great opportunity to defend their title.