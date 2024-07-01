The Bruins bolstered their blue line to start NHL free agency, and the former Vancouver Canucks defenseman has plenty of experience with Boston.

Boston signed Nikita Zadorov to a six-year, $30 million deal, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger. He told reporters in an introductory Zoom call Monday that those he spoke to about the Bruins praised their culture, which he felt was a good fit for him.

Zadorov noted his second NHL game was against the B’s when he started his career with the Buffalo Sabres. Franchise legends like Patrice Bergeron and Zdeno Chara made an early impression on him. At 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds, the Chara comparisons write themselves, but the 29-year-old wanted to make one thing clear.

“My past teams were calling me ‘Big Z.’ Please do not ever call me ‘Big Z’ now,” Zadorov said. “I feel like I’m not even close to half of the ‘Big Z.’ He’s unbelievable. He’s one of the best defenseman of all time. There’s definitely a lot to learn from him. He was one of my role models because of size, physical play and everything. The leader he is, I feel like I can learn a lot from him.”

Zadorov scored six goals and tallied 14 assists for 20 points in 75 games with the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks last season, so there is an offensive dimension to his game. However, the biggest impact will be the toughness and physicality he’ll bring to the blue line. It’s something Trent Frederic and former Bruins defenseman and current player development coordinator Adam McQuaid are aware of since they’ve fought him on the ice before.

But that all will be water under the bridge as Zadorov joins the Bruins with the clear goal of helping the team win the Stanley Cup.