Why Masataka Yoshida’s Hot Streak Lengthens Red Sox Lineup

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Masataka Yoshida returned from the injured list on June 11 after a thumb strain kept him out since the end of April.

The 2024 season needed to be a step forward for the Japanese hitter, not to say that he didn’t perform well in 2023. In his first MLB season, Yoshida hit .289 though he wore down at the end of the season after a busy start to the campaign with the World Baseball Classic.

Yoshida came to the Red Sox with the notion of a pure hitter. There were certainly flashes of that last season, though, a young lineup needed that type of stability from their major addition of the 2022 offseason.

Yoshida met the challenge in recent weeks for the Red Sox. Over his last 10 games, the left-handed bat posted a .333 average while tallying four multi-hit games in his last seven games.

Story continues below advertisement

Yoshida stepped up again in Boston’s 7-2 win on Wednesday over the Miami Marlins with a pair of RBIs to keep the hot stretch going. If the Red Sox can get maintained production from Yoshida, the lineup will truly be ready to take off when Triston Casas also returns from injury.

“I think I’ve been able to put up my swings,” Yoshida told NESN’s Jahmai Webster through a team translator. “Timing-wise, I’m getting it. So, I’m really glad its turned out this way.”

Thumb injuries can obviously impact hitters for weeks even after recovery in getting a comfort level back with swinging the bat. For Yoshida, consistent work in rehabbing helps his production return.

“I think I’m getting back into better shape every day,” Yoshida added. “I’m able to get treatment and maintain my body.”