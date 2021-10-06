MLB Odds: 100-Win Rays Unsurprisingly Favored Vs. Red Sox In ALDS
Tampa Bay won the season series 11-8
The Boston Red Sox survived the unpredictable crapshoot that is the one-game Wild Card playoff. Now, they get one of the best teams in baseball as a reward.
Boston sent the New York Yankees packing Tuesday night with a decisive 6-2 win at Fenway Park. The Sox are moving on to the American League Division Series, where they will face the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays in a best-of-five series.
Of all the division series that are set (the National League Wild Card game is Wednesday night), the Red Sox face the steepest odds to win their LDS. DraftKings Sportsbook opened the Rays as -165 favorites to win the series. Boston presents some value at +140.
Getting into it a little deeper, here are the prices for specific outcomes for the potential five-game series:
Rays sweep +425
Rays in four +390
Rays in five +300
Red Sox sweep +950
Red Sox in four +400
Red Sox in five +500
Of course, the AL East rivals are no strangers. Tampa Bay took the season series from Boston, winning 11 of the teams’ 19 meetings but only outscoring the Red Sox by two runs. Boston and Tampa Bay met seven times between Aug. 30 and Sept. 8, with the Rays winning four of those games.