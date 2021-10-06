NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox advanced past the New York Yankees with a 6-2 victory in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox now will get set to face the American League East champion Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series. It will be a best-of-five series with the Rays having home field advantage.

Here are dates and times for the five games, including Games 4 and 5 if necessary.

Game 1: Thursday, Oct. 7: Red Sox at Rays, 8:07 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8: Red Sox at Rays, 7:02 p.m. ET (FS1)

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10: Rays at Red Sox, 4:07 p.m. ET (MLB Network)

Game 4 (If necessary): Monday Oct. 11: Rays at Red Sox, TBA (FS1 or MLB Network)