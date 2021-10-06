The Red Sox are moving on.
Home runs from Xander Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber provided the run support for Nathan Eovaldi, who was stellar through 5 1/3 innings, as Boston defeated the New York Yankees, 6-2, in the American League Wild Card Game at Fenway Park on Tuesday.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
In Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals — when the Red Sox punched their ticket to this game — Boston ended up having to go to the bullpen far too early when Chris Sale was pulled after 2 1/3 innings.
It was a different story Tuesday, as Eovaldi lasted 5 1/3 innings while giving up only four hits and one run (a sixth-inning home run) while fanning eight. Ryan Brasier, Tanner Houck, Hansel Robles and Garrett Whitlock were steady in relief.
To see just how important a strong starting pitcher was in this one, take a look at the Yankees. Gerrit Cole lasted just two innings. The Yankees bullpen wasn’t able to calm things down, combining for five walks, three hits and three runs through six innings.
STARS OF THE GAME
— The Red Sox didn’t have to wait long for a lead thanks to Xander Bogaerts, who launched a two-run home run in the first inning.
Bogaerts also scored from first base in the sixth inning. After he was walked, he made it all the way around on an Alex Verdugo double. He finished 1-for-2 with two runs, two walks and two RBIs.
— Kyle Schwarber also was eager to add more to his Wild Card resume against Gerrit Cole, and he launched a solo home run in the third inning to deepen the Boston lead.
Schwarber ended the night 1-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk.
— Verdugo did more than score Bogaerts on a double, too. In the eighth, he launched a single into the outfield that scored two runs. He was 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
