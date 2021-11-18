Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-7) head to South Bend to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-1) in non-conference play on Saturday, November 20.

Notre Dame has been on a tear since the Cincinnati loss on October 2, winning five straight games. The margin of victory, once narrow to begin the season, has increased to at least two scores on each of the past four games.

This is potentially the second straight game that Notre Dame will be facing a backup quarterback, as Virginia was without Brennan Armstrong a week ago, and it’s unclear if Jeff Sims will be ready to go this weekend after missing last week’s Boston College game. The luck of the Irish!

The Yellow Jackets are in a tough spot to end the season. They’ve already been eliminated from bowl qualification, so motivation is a concern as they face two top-ten teams to end the year (rivalry game with Georgia next week). The offensive line has been decimated by injuries and will start a number of freshmen, likely including a true freshman at center. That’s not ideal when facing a consistently solid Notre Dame defensive front.

Georgia Tech is only 1-5 ATS in its past six games, while Notre Dame is 5-0 ATS in its previous five.

This has been arguably Brian Kelly’s most impressive coaching job in his storied career. The Irish were supposed to fall back down to earth after losing the majority of production and talent from a 2020 playoff team. Instead, they haven’t skipped a beat and remain one of the best teams in the country.

The model likes Notre Dame laying the points, and we won’t talk you off that position.