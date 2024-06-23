This year’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway comes at a critical time in the season, but the rich could keep getting richer Sunday.

Christopher Bell has three wins under his belt in the Cup Series heading into the USA Today 301, and the Joe Gibbs Racing driver is a 4-1 favorite at FanDuel Sportsbook to take home the checkered flag. Bell already has a win at the “Magic Mile” heading into Sunday with a victory in the Xfinity Series.

Martin Truex Jr. finally conquered his demons at the “Magic Mile” and earned his first win in New Hampshire last season after multiple top-five and top-10 finishes. He’s behind his JGR teammate at +450 to repeat, which would be the first time NHMS would have a repeat winner since Jeff Burton’s three-peat in the late 1990s.

Denny Hamlin, who has four wins in the Cup Series this season, rounds out the top three favorites at 6-1. RFK Racing’s Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher are 14-1 and 30-1 to win at NHMS, respectively.

The green flag for the USA Today 301 will wave at 2 p.m. ET.