Jaylen Brown Will Return Monday vs. Rockets by SportsGrid 2 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Jaylen Brown – Available

Romeo Langford – Available

Josh Richardson -(illness, non-COVID) – QUESTIONABLE

Dennis Schröder – PROBABLE

Robert Williams – PROBABLE https://t.co/olzO2CDEsY — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 22, 2021

The Celtics have been without Brown for more than two weeks due to a hamstring strain, but he will make his return to the lineup Monday vs. the Rockets. That’s a massive boost for the team, with Brown serving as the team’s second-best player. He’s shot a career-best 49.3% from the field through his first eight games, and his 25.6 points per game would also represent a new career-high.

Brown’s return means Dennis Schroder should shift to a reserve role after starting the past eight games. That said, he should still see plenty of minutes off the bench, especially if Brown is on a minute restriction in his first game back.

The Celtics are also expected to have Robert Williams back in the lineup. He’s dealt with a knee injury of late, but he’s probable for Monday’s contest. Romeo Langford is also listed as available to play, while Josh Richardson is questionable with an illness.

The Celtics are listed as 12-point favorites vs. the Rockets on FanDuel Sportsbook.