Randy Arozarena Wins AL Rookie of the Year

Randy Arozarena made a name for himself during the Tampa Bay Rays World Series run in 2020, setting the Major League record for hits and home runs in a single postseason. In doing, he had not yet exhausted his rookie eligibility, meaning he entered the 2021 season as a betting favorite to win the AL Rookie.

Near the mid-point of the season, Arozarena was sitting as far down as fourth on the futures board with +390 odds to win the award. On Monday, the MLB confirmed that the Rays outfielder won the Jackie Robinson Award.

Arozarena finished the season with a .815 on-base plus slugging percentage, 20 home runs, 69 runs batted in and 94 runs scored. His defensive metrics were also noteworthy, as he finished the season with just two errors and 10 outfield assists.

The Rays enter the 2022 season near the top of the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook with +1400 odds. Stay tuned for updated futures options as we approach the start of the next season.