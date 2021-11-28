Rangers Ink Marcus Semien to Seven-Year Contract by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

Seven years and $175 million was enough to convince Marcus Semien that Texas is the place to be. Jeff Passan confirmed that the AL MVP Finalist is on his way to Arlington through 2028 after signing with the Rangers on Sunday.

Infielder Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers are in agreement on a seven-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. @ByRobertMurray had the sides close. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 28, 2021

Semien earned his lucrative deal, finishing third in MVP voting this past season. The All-Star appeared in all 162 games, putting up a .873 on-base plus slugging percentage, with a career-best 102 runs batted in and 45 home runs. That brings his career totals up to 482 and 160, respectively, in nine seasons in the bigs.

Semien joins a Rangers team that struggled to compete last season. Texas finished with the third-fewest wins in the majors, ending the year with a 60-102 record.

The prognostication for this season isn’t much better. The Rangers have to compete against the Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners, and Oakland Athletics, who finished last season above .500. That is in addition to the Los Angeles Angels, who continue to build around Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. Texas sits at +15000 on the World Series futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.