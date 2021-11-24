Washington State vs. Washington Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Washington State Cougars (7-4) head to Husky Stadium to take on the Washington Huskies (4-7) in the 113th iteration of the Apple Cup.

This rivalry lost some of its shine now that Chris Petersen and Mike Leach are no longer on opposing sidelines. Heck, even Jimmy Lake and Nick Rolovich won’t be there after both got canned (Lake for poor performance, press conferences, and behavior, Rolovich for non-compliance with the state vaccine mandate). A pair of interim coaches will man the sidelines in Jake Dickert (Wazzu) and Bob Gregory (Washington).

The Huskies hold the all-time series advantage with a 74-32-6 mark. They’ll enter as home underdogs in this one at the tail end of a disappointing campaign. An incredible secondary (134.1 passing yards per game allowed) is about the only positive to point to â the team is below-average to terrible everywhere else.

The Cougars have recently relied more on the running game, accumulating over 165 rushing yards against both Arizona schools. The Huskies are allowing 192.3 yards per game on the ground, so another big day for Wazzu running back Max Borghi could be in store.

Washington State has shown some resolve following Rolovich’s departure, going 2-2 under Dickert. That’s more than we can say for the Huskies, who are 0-2 under Gregory (including his duties as interim coach during Lake’s one-game suspension), including a loss to Colorado.

The Huskies have questions everywhere other than the secondary, but at least we know what we’re getting with the Cougars. They’re a solid, if unspectacular, football team.

It’s Washington State or pass for this bettor, with a strong lean toward that side. If targeting the total, consider a play on the under â the Huskies are a poor offensive team and have a great secondary.