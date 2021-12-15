Baker Mayfield Tests Positive for COVID-19, Browns' Spread Slides to -1.5 Against Raiders by SportsGrid 1 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

NESN Logo Sign In

Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @FieldYates, @ByKimberleyA and me. Unless he produces two negative tests between Saturday, he’s out vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

The NFL has had a record number of COVID-19 cases over the past few days, with 75 players testing positive on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday, the Browns have been hit particularly hard, placing eight players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has also reportedly tested positive for the virus, so there’s a chance he’s out for Saturday’s contest vs. the Raiders, as well.

On Wednesday, the Browns added another couple of names to their growing list. Mayfield is the biggest. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the starting quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19, which means Case Keenum could be forced into action on Saturday. Mayfield will need two negative tests spaced 24 hours apart before returning to the lineup.

Keenum has made one start this season, a 17-14 home win over the Broncos. He finished with 21 completions for 199 yards and one touchdown in that contest, resulting in an average of 6.64 adjusted yards per attempt.

The Browns are currently listed as 1.5-point home favorites vs. the Raiders on FanDuel Sportsbook.