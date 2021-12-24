Buccaneers Vs. Panthers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 16 On FanDuel Sportsbook by SportsGrid 3 hours ago Link Chain Icon Link Chain Icon

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to get back on track in their hunt for the NFC’s top seed as they take on the struggling Carolina Panthers, who have lost four straight. Let’s look at the bets we believe you should consider backing.

This one feels almost too simple. After five straight overs for the Carolina Panthers heading into Week 16 with all the totals coming at 43 or lower, you would think this number would get some heightened adjustment, especially against a high-flying Buccaneers offense. Tampa Bay averages 2.48 points per drive which is good for seventh in the league. Even without both wide receivers, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, in this one, it’s hard to see them struggling for a second consecutive week with Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski still on the field. This is the third-lowest total the Buccaneers have faced since the arrival of Tom Brady last season, and it’s just too short for a high-caliber offense taking on a Panthers team with five consecutive overs. Back this NFC South matchup to go over the total on Sunday.

